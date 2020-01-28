Global  

Australian Open glance: Djokovic beats Thiem for 8th title

Seattle Times Sunday, 2 February 2020 ()
MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — A quick look at the Australian Open’s final day: Novak Djokovic won a record-extending eighth Australian Open title by coming back to beat 5th-seeded Dominic Thiem 6-4, 4-6, 2-6, 6-3, 6-4 in the championship match. Djokovic improved to 16-0 in semifinals and finals at the Australian Open. He now has 17 […]
Recent related news from verified sources

Australian Open: Novak Djokovic beats Dominic Thiem to win 17th Grand Slam

Novak Djokovic defends his Australian Open crown and wins a 17th Grand Slam by beating Dominic Thiem in a gripping five-set final.
BBC News

Australian Open 2020: Thiem beats Zverev to set title bout against ‘king of Australia’, Djokovic

Tennis fans and pundits have been calling on the next wave of players to step up to the plate on the biggest stages, to try and break the stranglehold of the...
The Sport Review Also reported by •Seattle TimesMid-Day

