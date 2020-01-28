Australian Open glance: Djokovic beats Thiem for 8th title
Sunday, 2 February 2020 () MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — A quick look at the Australian Open’s final day: Novak Djokovic won a record-extending eighth Australian Open title by coming back to beat 5th-seeded Dominic Thiem 6-4, 4-6, 2-6, 6-3, 6-4 in the championship match. Djokovic improved to 16-0 in semifinals and finals at the Australian Open. He now has 17 […]
Tennis fans and pundits have been calling on the next wave of players to step up to the plate on the biggest stages, to try and break the stranglehold of the... The Sport Review Also reported by •Seattle Times •Mid-Day
