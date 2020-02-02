Global  

Tulane acquires archive of “Vampire” author Anne Rice

Seattle Times Sunday, 2 February 2020
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Tulane University has acquired the complete archives of bestselling author Anne Rice, who was born and raised in New Orleans and whose books, including “Interview with a Vampire,” often drew inspiration from her hometown. The collection was a gift from Stuart Rose and the Stuart Rose Family Foundation to the university’s […]
