China to inject $174 billion of liquidity on Monday as markets reopen

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Eyebrows Raise At Trump's Claim China Will More Than Double Its Agricultural Purchases American farmers welcomed the announcement of an interim trade agreement between the US and China on Friday. But according to Markets Insider, they remained skeptical that China would more than double.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:46Published on December 15, 2019

Recent related news from verified sources China to inject $174 billion of liquidity on Feb. 3 as markets reopen China's central bank said it will inject 1.2 trillion yuan ($173.8 billion) worth of liquidity into the markets via reverse repo operations on Monday, as the...

Reuters India 9 hours ago



China to inject $174 billion of liquidity on February 3 as markets reopen China's central bank said it will inject 1.2 trillion yuan ($173.8 billion) worth of liquidity into the markets via reverse repo operations on Monday, as the...

Reuters 9 hours ago





Tweets about this