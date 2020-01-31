Global  

Police shoot man dead after London stabbing incident described as terrorism

Reuters Sunday, 2 February 2020 ()
Police shot a man dead in south London on Sunday, after several people were believed to have been stabbed in what police described as a terrorism-related incident.
