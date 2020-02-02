Global  

London police shoot man over 'terrorism-related' stabbings

CBC.ca Sunday, 2 February 2020 ()
London police shot and killed a man during a "terrorism-related incident" Sunday that involved the stabbings of "a number of people," the British capital's Metropolitan Police said.
News video: Man shot in terror incident in Streatham, London - UGC

Man shot in terror incident in Streatham, London - UGC 00:45

 Credit @gabzvigo UGC footage from Streatham, London, where a man has been shot by armed officers. The incident has been declared as terrorist-related, the Metropolitan Police have said.

London police shoot dead man after 'terrorist-related' stabbings

A man has been shot dead by police in London in what authorities are calling a "terrorist-related" incident,
SBS

UK: London police shoot man in 'terrorist-related' incident

A man has been shot by police after apparently stabbing several people in southern London. Follow DW for the latest.
Deutsche Welle


