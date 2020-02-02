Global  

UK: London police shoot man in 'terrorism-related' incident

Deutsche Welle Sunday, 2 February 2020 ()
A man has been shot dead by police after apparently stabbing several people in southern London. Authorities said two people were injured in the attack, which police are treating as a "terrorism-related" incident.
News video: Police shoot dead man after London stabbing

Police shoot dead man after London stabbing 00:16

 Police shot dead a man in south London on Sunday after several people were believed to have been stabbed in what police described as a terrorism-related incident.

Streatham 'terror incident' eyewitness [Video]Streatham 'terror incident' eyewitness

The Metropolitan Police have shot dead a man following a terrorist-related incident in Streatham, south London in which two people were injured. Report by Etemadil. Like us on Facebook at..

Local councillor speculates about police knowledge of Streatham attack [Video]Local councillor speculates about police knowledge of Streatham attack

Local Lambeth councillor and Green LamParty co-leader Jonathan Bartley says the community is ‘shocked and devastated’ by the attack. He also speculated over what police may have known beforehand..

Recent related news from verified sources

UK: London police shoot man in 'terrorist-related' incident

A man has been shot by police after apparently stabbing several people in southern London. Follow DW for the latest.
Deutsche Welle

Police shoot man after London stabbing incident described as terrorism

Police shot a man in south London on Sunday after several people were believed to have been stabbed in what police described as a terrorism-related incident.
Reuters


