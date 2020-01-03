Global  

Molasses cake with THC served at N.S. school made some children, staff ill

CBC.ca Sunday, 2 February 2020 ()
Cake containing cannabis was served to children and staff at a school in Eskasoni, N.S., on Friday, according to police.
