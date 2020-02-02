Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > #PalindromeDay: Geeks around the world celebrate 02/02/2020

#PalindromeDay: Geeks around the world celebrate 02/02/2020

BBC News Sunday, 2 February 2020 ()
Sunday's date reads the same back to front, the first time this has happened worldwide for centuries.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

lalaleeela

Leela Cronkhite RT @BBCNews: #PalindromeDay: Geeks around the world celebrate 02/02/2020 https://t.co/sdbCjVhmf9 1 minute ago

G23Mld

Ilnomevabenecosì RT @BBCWorld: #PalindromeDay: Geeks around the world celebrate 02/02/2020 https://t.co/tRZ6p0mDaK 1 minute ago

robertmjames119

Robert Michael James BBC News - #PalindromeDay: Geeks around the world celebrate 02/02/2020 https://t.co/GkWwXrdCTa 1 minute ago

pilot_bartram

Student Pilot Bartram BBC News - #PalindromeDay: Geeks around the world celebrate 02/02/2020 https://t.co/ny5DSELiNp 3 minutes ago

Bokiiiiiii

Kebokile Dengu-Zvobg #PalindromeDay: Geeks around the world celebrate 02/02/2020 https://t.co/mBnbZIgJ00 3 minutes ago

mpondfield

Morris Pondfield "#Maths geeks around the world are celebrating a day so rare that - unless they're very, very young - it's certain… https://t.co/US2h0yLNqL 4 minutes ago

Sortiwa

Sortiwa #PalindromeDay: Geeks around the world celebrate 02/02/2020 Image copyright EP… https://t.co/QglDmmrkHk 4 minutes ago

politic_talks

PoliticTalks - Politics News and Politic Chat #PalindromeDay: Geeks around the world celebrate 02/02/##2020 https://t.co/PA0xHYorNI 6 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.