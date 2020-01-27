Global  

J.J. Watt concludes 'SNL' hosting gig with tribute to Kobe Bryant

USATODAY.com Sunday, 2 February 2020 ()
Houston Texans player J.J. Watt, host of this weekend's "Saturday Night Live," paid tribute to Kobe Bryant during the show's sendoff.
