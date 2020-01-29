Global  

Schiff: 'Remarkable' some Republicans say Trump's conduct was wrong but not impeachable

euronews Sunday, 2 February 2020 ()
Credit: Cheddar Inc. - Published < > Embed
News video: Schiff Gets a Laugh By Pointing Out DOJ’s Surprising Testimony on Subpoenas

Schiff Gets a Laugh By Pointing Out DOJ’s Surprising Testimony on Subpoenas 01:42

 Lead House Manager Adam Schiff in Trump's impeachment trial brought a little incredulous humor into the proceedings when he pointed out the Justice Department's contradictory position on subpoenas being presented in federal court on the same day.

Recent related videos from verified sources

GOP sees 'momentum' to acquit Trump after impeachment Q&A [Video]GOP sees 'momentum' to acquit Trump after impeachment Q&A

A Democratic push to force Republicans to accept witnesses at President Donald Trump's impeachment trial in the U.S. Senate appeared to be flagging on Wednesday, raising the possibility he could be..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 04:15Published

Trump lawyer says quid pro quo to help reelection is not impeachable [Video]Trump lawyer says quid pro quo to help reelection is not impeachable

Prominent attorney Alan Dershowitz, a member of President Donald Trump&apos;s legal team, argued on the Senate floor Wednesday that a quid pro quo motivated by helping the president&apos;s..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 04:19Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Schiff Makes Offer to Republicans: Limit Witness Depositions to One Week

House Impeachment Manager Adam Schiff (D-CA) made an offer to Republicans on Thursday: a limit of one week for witness depositions in the impeachment trial of...
Mediaite

Republicans’ Emerging Defense: Trump’s Actions Were Bad, but Not Impeachable

A growing number of Republicans have acknowledged that President Trump’s phone call with Ukraine wasn’t perfect. But they argue that it doesn’t merit his...
NYTimes.com

