Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Trump attacks Bloomberg's height hours before their dueling Super Bowl ads

Trump attacks Bloomberg's height hours before their dueling Super Bowl ads

euronews Sunday, 2 February 2020 ()
Trump attacks Bloomberg's height hours before their dueling Super Bowl ads
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

President Trump And Mike Bloomberg Unveil Dueling Super Bowl Ads [Video]President Trump And Mike Bloomberg Unveil Dueling Super Bowl Ads

President Trump and Democratic presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg will go head-to-head with dueling political advertisements during the Super Bowl.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:12Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Bloomberg unveils Super Bowl ad focused on gun violence

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democratic presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg will use his Super Bowl ad to highlight his efforts to combat gun violence as he blankets...
Seattle Times


Tweets about this

NorthAm59042417

North American RT @kylegriffin1: Bloomberg's campaign said there was no truth to Trump's remarks: "The president is lying," a Bloomberg campaign spokesper… 5 seconds ago

CheesePlez

PhillyCheese RT @MSNBC: President Trump takes time to insult Michael Bloomberg in the pre-Super Bowl presidential interview, and the Bloomberg campaign… 6 seconds ago

sadorsey

Steve Dorsey Ed.D RT @HeidiOCanada: Mike Bloomberg says Trump is a “pathological liar with fake hair and a spray on tan.” Hmmmmm. .... Sounds like this migh… 35 seconds ago

joemharris

joe harris RT @Hope012015: Bloomberg calls Trump a 'pathological liar' with 'fake hair,' 'obesity' and 'spray on tan' https://t.co/G7BH9yb7ae via @nbc… 44 seconds ago

UnRapporteur

Arthur Malraux RT @CherylMorrisW: Bloomberg campaign calls Trump a 'pathological liar' with 'fake hair,' 'obesity' and 'spray on tan' https://t.co/YNdgjR8… 2 minutes ago

tonyorr55

tony orr RT @ScottImmordino: Trump made a ridiculous remark about Bloomberg's height. Bloomberg said: "I stand twice as tall as he does on the stage… 2 minutes ago

Trishalla2012

Patricia Bloomberg campaign calls Trump a 'pathological liar' with 'fake hair,' 'obesity' and 'spray on tan' https://t.co/WX9o9V6Mfc via @nbcnews 3 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.