Kyrie Irving out at least a week with right knee sprain

Sunday, 2 February 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

NEW YORK (AP) — Kyrie Irving will miss at least a week with a sprained medial ligament in his right knee. The Brooklyn Nets star had an MRI exam Sunday that confirmed the team’s diagnosis after he was injured Saturday in Washington. Irving got hurt in the fourth quarter of a 113-107 loss, when he […] 👓 View full article



