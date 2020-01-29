Bridget McKenzie sports rorts saga not over

💧🌱🔥Goody Love Punch RT @WelchyOTTB: So @ScottMorrisonMP thinks we are all stupid,Bridget McKenzie standing down will not stop the tough questions. The sports r… 35 seconds ago

Bez RT @UrbanWronski: Ministers have said no rules were broken in the sports rorts affair. Here's why they're wrong https://t.co/EUQq2AFM5M via… 46 seconds ago

Mark Rowell RT @theprojecttv: Senator Bridget McKenzie has resigned from federal cabinet over the sports rorts scandal but @vanOnselenP says there a lo… 1 minute ago

💧 Doc 黄. 🔥😷😷😷😷 RT @lukehgomes: So sports rorts not actually political and auditor general’s publicly released findings wrong, according to report we’re no… 2 minutes ago

Mark Eccleston RT @7NewsSydney: The leadership of the federal National party is up in the air after the resignation of Deputy Leader @senbmckenzie, over h… 2 minutes ago

Save Gloucester RT @7NewsAustralia: The leadership of the federal National party is up in the air after the resignation of Deputy Leader @senbmckenzie, ove… 3 minutes ago

Save Gloucester RT @7NewsBrisbane: The leadership of the federal National party is up in the air after the resignation of Deputy Leader @senbmckenzie, over… 3 minutes ago