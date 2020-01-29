Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Bridget McKenzie sports rorts saga not over

Bridget McKenzie sports rorts saga not over

SBS Sunday, 2 February 2020 ()
Bridget McKenzie might have resigned from cabinet over the sports rorts saga but Labor still wants to pursue the scandal in a Senate inquiry.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

I hounded Ros Kelly until she resigned, but Bridget McKenzie's sports rorts are worse

The former federal opposition leader writes on his attack on Labor's sports rorts in 1994, and argues there is a clearer abuse of power in the current scandal.
Sydney Morning Herald

McKenzie sports rorts saga not over

Bridget McKenzie might have resigned from cabinet over the sports rorts saga but Labor still wants to pursue the scandal in a Senate inquiry.
SBS


Tweets about this

SueFerg12827101

💧🌱🔥Goody Love Punch RT @WelchyOTTB: So @ScottMorrisonMP thinks we are all stupid,Bridget McKenzie standing down will not stop the tough questions. The sports r… 35 seconds ago

BerinBez63

Bez RT @UrbanWronski: Ministers have said no rules were broken in the sports rorts affair. Here's why they're wrong https://t.co/EUQq2AFM5M via… 46 seconds ago

MarkRow02505053

Mark Rowell RT @theprojecttv: Senator Bridget McKenzie has resigned from federal cabinet over the sports rorts scandal but @vanOnselenP says there a lo… 1 minute ago

DocWSJames

💧 Doc 黄. 🔥😷😷😷😷 RT @lukehgomes: So sports rorts not actually political and auditor general’s publicly released findings wrong, according to report we’re no… 2 minutes ago

MarkWEccleston

Mark Eccleston RT @7NewsSydney: The leadership of the federal National party is up in the air after the resignation of Deputy Leader @senbmckenzie, over h… 2 minutes ago

savegloucester

Save Gloucester RT @7NewsAustralia: The leadership of the federal National party is up in the air after the resignation of Deputy Leader @senbmckenzie, ove… 3 minutes ago

savegloucester

Save Gloucester RT @7NewsBrisbane: The leadership of the federal National party is up in the air after the resignation of Deputy Leader @senbmckenzie, over… 3 minutes ago

dodona777

💧Stavros™= Σταύρος© RT @ShiannonC: Bridget McKenzie, the sacrificial lamb 2 save Morrison's skin. Not resigning 4 the total $100m sports rorts program 4 which… 4 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.