Philippines reports first coronavirus virus death outside of China

USATODAY.com Sunday, 2 February 2020 ()
The Philippines says a man from Wuhan, China, is the first death from coronavirus outside of of China, where the outbreak began.
News video: Coronavirus: The confirmed cases around the world

Coronavirus: The confirmed cases around the world 00:36

 A look at confirmed cases and deaths from the coronavirus around the world as China extends its new year holiday in an attempt to contain the spread.

U.S. confirms its 8th case of coronavirus [Video]U.S. confirms its 8th case of coronavirus

U.S. health officials over the weekend confirmed an eighth case of the rapidly-spreading coronavirus in the United States - this time in Massachusetts. Chris Dignam has more.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:47Published

Trump Said US 'Shutdown' Coronavirus From Spreading to America [Video]Trump Said US 'Shutdown' Coronavirus From Spreading to America

As soon as the coronavirus outbreak began in China, the U.S. took decisive actions to protect Americans. President Donald Trump said besides protecting Americans, they offered China help. According to..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:32Published


First death outside China: Virus update

A 44-year-old man from Wuhan died in the Philippines on Saturday as a result of coronavirus, the first known death outside China.
Bangkok Post

Thai doctors deploy HIV drugs: Virus update

A 44-year-old man from Wuhan died in the Philippines on Saturday as a result of coronavirus, the first known death outside China.
Bangkok Post Also reported by •Japan TodaySBS

TheHelenWang

Helen Wang Philippines Reports First Coronavirus Death Outside China: A 44-year-old man who traveled from Wuhan, China, the ce… https://t.co/mI1L6uIpa4 25 seconds ago

aktualnosci24

Aktualności 24 Philippines reports first coronavirus death outside China https://t.co/1m4DzTa3f3 https://t.co/As5dmvHqGM 3 minutes ago

Julleannughh

𝐉𝐮𝐥𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐚 RT @cnnphilippines: BREAKING: Philippines reports second case of novel coronavirus and first death of patient with the virus https://t.co/m… 4 minutes ago

predneck22

L Peigh RT @dmon4ever: #WuhanCoronavirus Update: 1st death reported outside #China in #coronavirus #outbreak ▶️ Man who tested positive for the n… 5 minutes ago

WSMV

WSMV News4 Nashville The coronavirus has claimed a man's life in the Philippines, marking the first death related to the virus outside o… https://t.co/bRDAbPTWAI 5 minutes ago

S247Ro

RoS247 Coronavirus update: Philippines reports first death outside of China https://t.co/YnZSlNwUUz 6 minutes ago

pelumi_okere

OLOWOOKERE Oluwapelumi RT @CoronaVirusFlu: BREAKING NEWS: The first recorded death from #coronavirus outside of #china 🇨🇳 has occurred in the Philippines 🇵🇭. He w… 11 minutes ago

Naagesh_tweets

Naagesh_tweets #Philippines Reports First #Coronavirus Death Outside China - The New York Times https://t.co/cXsOzcVQxA 15 minutes ago

