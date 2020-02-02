Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Unidentified persons open fire at Jamia Millia Islamia’s Gate No. 5

Unidentified persons open fire at Jamia Millia Islamia’s Gate No. 5

Hindu Sunday, 2 February 2020 ()
A statement issued by the Jamia Coordination Committee, a group comprising students and alumni of the university, said the attackers were on a red scooty and one of them was wearing a red jacket.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

Unidentified persons open fire near Jamia Millia Islamia

Bike-borne persons reportedly fired shots in the air, next to the anti-CAA protest site outside Jamia Millia Islamia.
Hindu

Unidentified miscreants open fire at Jamia

Two unidentified persons opened fire at Gate No 5 of the Jamia Millia Islamia University on Sunday night, the Jamia Coordination Committee (JCC) said.
IndiaTimes


Tweets about this

MoshahidAnsari9

Moshahid Ansari RT @TheQuint: Two unidentified persons opened fire at Gate No 5 of the #JamiaMilliaIslamia University on Sunday night. No injuries reported… 5 seconds ago

TheQuint

The Quint Two unidentified persons opened fire at Gate No 5 of the #JamiaMilliaIslamia University on Sunday night. No injurie… https://t.co/9mjebDAJ5N 3 minutes ago

FarooqmoinMoin

Farooq Moin Two unidentified persons open fire at Gate 5 of Delhi Jamia Millia Islamia University Sunday night, Jamia Coordinat… https://t.co/Yu8Z0uey3r 8 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.