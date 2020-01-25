ProudNationalist⭐️⭐️⭐️ John Kerry overheard discussing possible 2020 bid amid concern of 'Sanders taking down the Democratic Party' https://t.co/DtPqJT2yFX 17 seconds ago Josh Lederman .@nbcnews exclusive from ⁦@jonallendc⁩: John Kerry overheard discussing possible 2020 bid amid concern of 'Sanders… https://t.co/Fle244EBoe 25 seconds ago Márcio M. Silva John Kerry overheard discussing possible 2020 bid amid concern of 'Sanders taking down the Democratic Party'… https://t.co/mk3YVf6Uo9 26 seconds ago Lauren Peikoff John Kerry overheard discussing possible 2020 bid amid concern of 'Sanders taking down the Democratic Party' via ⁦… https://t.co/uTrdLgoFyR 34 seconds ago Henry RT @NBCPolitics: John Kerry — one of Biden's highest-profile endorsers — overheard Sunday on phone at Des Moines hotel explaining what he w… 37 seconds ago Dr. Duncan Renaldo,Ph.D John Kerry overheard discussing possible 2020 bid amid concern of 'Sanders taking down the Democratic Party' https://t.co/XC66zU3knO 48 seconds ago Doha Madani John Kerry was overheard Sunday on the phone at a Des Moines hotel explaining what he would have to do to enter the… https://t.co/JiNH8amvzL 1 minute ago Ed Demaria RT @janestreet: Sitting in the lobby restaurant of the Renaissance Savery hotel, Kerry was overheard by an NBC News analyst saying "maybe I… 2 minutes ago