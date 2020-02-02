Global  

Sudesh Amman: Who was the Streatham attacker?

BBC News Sunday, 2 February 2020 ()
Our home affairs correspondent recalls how Sudesh Amman smiled as he was sentenced for terror offences.
News video: Police shoot dead man after 'terror-related' stabbing in London

Police shoot dead man after 'terror-related' stabbing in London 01:59

 Three people wounded, one in life-threatening condition, after stabbing incident in the UK capital, police say.

Man shot dead by police in Streatham attack was convicted terrorist [Video]Man shot dead by police in Streatham attack was convicted terrorist

The man shot dead by police following a stabbing attack in south London was a convicted terrorist who had recently been released from prison. Police said the suspect was yet to be formally identified..

Sudesh Amman: Streatham knife attacker was released from prison on terror offences days ago

The knife attacker who stabbed two people in south London before being shot dead by police has been named as convicted terror offender who was released from...
Independent

Streatham Terror attack video: cafe owner asks police for 30 minutes so diners can finish eating

Streatham Terror attack video: cafe owner asks police for 30 minutes so diners can finish eatingThe terrorist shot man shot dead by police after he stabbed two people in Streatham, south London, was called Sudesh Amman. Police were quick to the scene of his...
Anorak


