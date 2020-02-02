Barnaby Joyce set to challenge for Nationals leadership in wake of sports rorts scandal

💧🔥lachiemc RT @Peter_Fitz: #HoldOnToYourAkubras Here we go #Auspol Barnaby Joyce to challenge for leadership of Nationals https://t.co/BKpWYbxHBB via… 12 seconds ago

Jobs Domain Barnaby Joyce to challenge Michael McCormack for Nationals top job if spill declared https://t.co/vbExebdcjs 1 minute ago

7NEWS Perth .@Barnaby_Joyce has told @sunriseon7 he will challenge @M_McCormackMP for the leadership of the @The_Nationals if… https://t.co/GAUSs0K9UO 2 minutes ago

🔥🌡🔥🔥🔥💧💧🇦🇺 Not RT @AussiemacJ: Just what the #Nationals need, another corrupt, cheating, alcoholic as their leader. Good luck to them. I hope they self im… 5 minutes ago

Save Gloucester RT @maryamgurney: Barnaby Joyce to challenge Michael McCormack for Nationals top job if spill declared https://t.co/LX0xoGdCOL https://t.co… 6 minutes ago

Taraivini Wati RT @StephenJonesMP: So they sack ⁦@senbmckenzie⁩ for #sportsrorts and the National Party answer is to give us the rorter-in-chief. https:/… 9 minutes ago