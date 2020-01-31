Global  

Chiefs vs 49ers: Live Coverage of Super Bowl 2020

NYTimes.com Sunday, 2 February 2020 ()
Kansas City’s Patrick Mahomes leads an electric offense against San Francisco’s balanced attack, with an N.F.L. championship on the line.
News video: Security firm shares advice to keep Chiefs fans safe on Super Bowl Sunday

Security firm shares advice to keep Chiefs fans safe on Super Bowl Sunday 01:49

 Kansas City, Missouri, police are mobilizing for the big crowds anticipated at entertainment districts around the city for the Super Bowl.

WEB EXTRA: Peyton Manning Making His Way Into Hard Rock Stadium [Video]WEB EXTRA: Peyton Manning Making His Way Into Hard Rock Stadium

CBS4's Lisa Petrillo caught up with the legendary NFL QB as he made his way into the stadium. Manning said he's a "bad predictor" and just wants a "good game" between the Chiefs and 49ers.

Super Bowl Shocker! McDonald’s Ad Reveals Kim Kardashian’s Dipping Sauce Choice [Video]Super Bowl Shocker! McDonald’s Ad Reveals Kim Kardashian’s Dipping Sauce Choice

Kim Kardashian West has created another stir, this time over her McDonald’s order.

Rob Riggle on his annual Chiefs Super Bowl bet and how it might actually pay off | LIVE FROM MIAMI

Rob Riggle on his annual Chiefs Super Bowl bet and how it might actually pay off | LIVE FROM MIAMIRob Riggle joins Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe to talk about his lifelong support of the Kansas City Chiefs and talks about how his annual Super Bowl bet on...
Super Bowl 2020 live updates: Chiefs vs. 49ers breakdown, score, analysis

USA TODAY Sports will be breaking down all the Super Bowl LIV action between the Chiefs and the 49ers in Miami Gardens, Florida.
AllSportLive4

AllSportLive Free TV 49ers vs Chiefs Live Stream - Super Bowl 2020: San Francisco 49ers vs Kansas City Chiefs Match starts at… https://t.co/iOfjoqEBkm 15 seconds ago

ncaa_pro

NCAA Collage Football Pro RT @ncaa_pro: Super Bowl Live: Super Bowl Sunday has arrived with either the Kansas City Chiefs VS 49ers bound to make history when they ba… 1 minute ago

Demygl

dimitra glukou Watch live now 🎴 🔥 🏉 49ERS 🆚 CHIEFS (Super Bowel) 🏉 🚩Live broadcast HD coverage → 🔥 LIVE LINK ➤👇↓↓↓ LINK >… https://t.co/1b916zbKRN 2 minutes ago

SallyGSmith2

Sally G. Smith Watch ))Super Bowl Live: Super Bowl Sunday has arrived with either the Kansas City Chiefs VS 49ers bound to make hi… https://t.co/aTfkF2QsRc 3 minutes ago

kwonnfusion

bangchella¹²⁷ RT @nytimes: The Super Bowl between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers is about to kick off. Follow our live coverage from @NYT… 5 minutes ago

VIPortalINC

VIPortal INC Chiefs vs 49ers: Live Coverage of Super Bowl 2020 https://t.co/jaGubO5VTc https://t.co/d01iTcmZmd 8 minutes ago

CorruptNSW

Countess FrightBat ~ в тихом омуте черти водятся RT @newscomauHQ: American singer Demi Lovato brought the house down in Miami with a swift but sensational rendition of the star-spangled ba… 12 minutes ago

slimchick1900

tasha charles RT @CNN: The Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers will meet in Super Bowl LIV, which will be televised live in more than 180 countrie… 12 minutes ago

