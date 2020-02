EL-ARISH, Egypt (AP) — Security officials in Egypt said suspected Islamic militants on Sunday blew up a natural gas pipeline in the restive norther part of Sinai Peninsula. At least six masked militants planted explosives under the pipeline in the town of Bir al-Abd. It transfers gas to el-Arish, the provincial capital of North Sinai, […]

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Duke gas pipeline put on pause by judge After year's of controversy and struggle, a judge has put construction of the Duke natural gas pipeline project on pause. Credit: WCPO Cincinnati Duration: 02:01Published 2 weeks ago Cyprus gas dispute: Island divided over resource control Turkey's gas exploration in Eastern Mediterranean raises concern among neighbours Greece and Cyprus. Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 02:39Published on January 13, 2020

Recent related news from verified sources Gas pipeline in Egypt's Sinai attacked, imports from Israel unaffected Armed men attacked a gas pipeline in the north of Egypt's Sinai Peninsula late on Sunday, security sources and witnesses said, but imports of gas through North...

Reuters 1 week ago



Egypt agrees price indexing of Mediterranean's El-Borg concession capped at $5.88/MMBtu (MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) The Egyptian Natural Gas Holding Company (EGAS), Shell, and BP have signed an agreement to modify gas prices at El-Borg...

MENAFN.com 1 day ago





Tweets about this