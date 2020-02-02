Campbell has triple-double in win for No. 11 DePaul women Sunday, 2 February 2020 ( 5 days ago )

CHICAGO (AP) — Kelly Campbell had a triple-double, Sonya Morris scored 21 points and Big East-leader and No. 11-ranked DePaul bounced back from its lone conference defeat with a 93-71 victory over Providence on Sunday. Campbell scored 12 points with 11 rebounds and 13 assists for her second triple-double, the previous recorded against Seton Hall […] 👓 View full article

