Hammond scores 23 to lead Niagara past Quinnipiac 75-59

Seattle Times Sunday, 2 February 2020 ()
LEWISTON, N.Y. (AP) — Marcus Hammond scored 23 points as Niagara cruised past Quinnipiac 75-59 on Sunday. Hammond sank 10 of 16 shots from the floor, including 3 of 5 from 3-point range, for the Purple Eagles (7-14, 5-5 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). He added six rebounds, four assists and three steals. James Towns had […]
