Penguins beat Capitals in 50th game between Crosby, Ovechkin

Seattle Times Sunday, 2 February 2020 ()
WASHINGTON (AP) — Sidney Crosby got the better of Alex Ovechkin in their 50th regular-season meeting and set the stage for more drama down the stretch. Crosby had an assist, Matt Murray made 29 saves and the Pittsburgh Penguins beat the Washington Capitals 4-3 Sunday in the bitter rivals’ first matchup this season. Pittsburgh crept […]
