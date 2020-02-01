Global  

Injury ends the race career of The Everest winner Yes Yes Yes

The Age Sunday, 2 February 2020 ()
Everest Stakes winner Yes Yes Yes has been retired to stud after vets discovered an injury that would have sidelined him for at least nine months.
No, no, no: Waller faces wait on Everest victor’s scans

Yes Yes Yes was scratched from an exhibition gallop after the Everest winner was found with heat in his leg, placing his autumn plans on hold.
The Age

