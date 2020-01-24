China's Hubei reports 56 new coronavirus deaths, total at 350

22 hours ago < > Embed Credit: Wochit News - Published China's Coronavirus Death Toll Hits 304 00:41 The death toll from a coronavirus epidemic in China had reached 304 as of the end of February 1st, 2020. According to Reuters, that's up by 45 from the previous day. The figures were released by China's National Health Commission. All the new deaths were in central Hubei province, the epicenter of...