China's Hubei reports 56 new coronavirus deaths, total at 350

Reuters Sunday, 2 February 2020 ()
China's Hubei province, the epicenter of a coronavirus epidemic, reported 56 new deaths from the outbreak on Sunday, bringing the total to 350, the local health commission said on Monday.
