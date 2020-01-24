China's Hubei reports 56 new coronavirus deaths, total at 350
Sunday, 2 February 2020 () China's Hubei province, the epicenter of a coronavirus epidemic, reported 56 new deaths from the outbreak on Sunday, bringing the total to 350, the local health commission said on Monday.
