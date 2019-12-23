Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Dubois, Blue Jackets beat Canadiens 4-3, sweep season series

Dubois, Blue Jackets beat Canadiens 4-3, sweep season series

Seattle Times Sunday, 2 February 2020 ()
MONTREAL (AP) — Pierre-Luc Dubois scored twice and added an assist to lift the Columbus Blue Jackets over the Montreal Canadiens 4-3 Sunday. Vladislav Gavrikov and Gustav Nyquist also scored as Columbus swept the season series. The Blue Jackets have picked up at least a point in eight straight games. Elvis Merzlikins made 27 saves […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Laura Mennell On ‘Project Blue Book’ [Video]Laura Mennell On ‘Project Blue Book’

“Project Blue Book” star Laura Mennell teases what’s in store in season 2 of the History series, adding she believes the truth really is out there. “Project Blue Book” airs on History on..

Credit: ETCanada     Duration: 01:19Published

Blue Jays Sign Pitcher Hyun-Jin Ryu to Four-Year Deal [Video]Blue Jays Sign Pitcher Hyun-Jin Ryu to Four-Year Deal

Blue Jays Sign Pitcher Hyun-Jin Ryu to Four-Year Deal. The Toronto Blue Jays have reportedly agreed to an $80 million contract with left-handed pitcher Hyun-Jin Ryu. Ryu will be leaving the Los..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:02Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Dubois, Blue Jackets beat Canadiens 4-3, sweep season series

Dubois, Blue Jackets beat Canadiens 4-3, sweep season seriesElvis Merzlikins made 27 saves and improved to 10-2-0 since replacing injured starter Joonas Korpisalo.
FOX Sports

Dubois scores twice as Blue Jackets hold off Canadiens

Pierre-Luc Dubois scored two goals and added an assist as the Columbus Blue Jackets defeated the host Montreal Canadiens 4-3 on Sunday afternoon.
CBC.ca

You Might Like


Tweets about this

AGretz

Adam Gretz Stuff from today: Penguins, Matt Murray hold on to beat Capitals. https://t.co/jUwfDv6xrS Hurricanes Super Bowl S… https://t.co/PTvIVeG92h 2 minutes ago

PistolPete_98

Powerplay_Pete34 RT @FOXSportsCbus: Tomorrow is a rest day for @BlueJacketsNHL, but they'll be back at home on Tuesday night to host Florida! https://t.co/… 8 minutes ago

RonBohning

Ron Bohning Dubois, Blue Jackets beat Canadiens 4-3, sweep season series https://t.co/kGlC3jbJ0Q #ohio https://t.co/M8aHwbuTRO 13 minutes ago

Dizzedcom

Dizzed.com Dubois, Blue Jackets beat Canadiens 4-3, sweep season series https://t.co/r3aag4pcmX 16 minutes ago

FOXSportsCbus

FOX Sports Columbus Tomorrow is a rest day for @BlueJacketsNHL, but they'll be back at home on Tuesday night to host Florida! https://t.co/3RumDxbUuU 20 minutes ago

TheUBSoldiers

Union Blue Soldiers RT @10TV: Dubois, Blue Jackets beat Canadiens 4-3, sweep season series https://t.co/YMKHxQoV0y #10TV https://t.co/7tgS3CVCYW 24 minutes ago

TheUBSoldiers

Union Blue Soldiers RT @wsyx6: The @BlueJacketsNHL defeated Montreal 4-3 Sunday, extending their points streak to eight games. https://t.co/Yjwx972bpN 28 minutes ago

TheUBSoldiers

Union Blue Soldiers RT @CerenitysHope: Yes sir! #cbj Dubois, Blue Jackets beat Canadiens 4-3, sweep season series https://t.co/2YP3MRdyV2 29 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.