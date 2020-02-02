Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Mathematicians, geeks celebrate rare palindrome day

Mathematicians, geeks celebrate rare palindrome day

Seattle Times Sunday, 2 February 2020 ()
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Mathematicians and geeks everywhere celebrated a rare occurrence Sunday, 02/02/2020, a kind of 8-digit palindrome that hasn’t happened for more than 900 years. A palindrome is any sequence, phrase or word that reads the same backward as forward. And 02/02/2020 is considered a “universal palindrome” because it reads the same whether […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

KPRC2

KPRC 2 Houston Mathematicians, geeks celebrate rare palindrome day: 02/02/2020 > https://t.co/RdUiTRWqyg https://t.co/cSkK1axQQl 30 seconds ago

laujam

Stephanie Adams RT @globeandmail: Mathematicians, geeks celebrate rare palindrome day https://t.co/W1t3hOjmFn https://t.co/dRGHg1oGdY 5 minutes ago

genphys

General Physics Lab Mathematicians, geeks celebrate rare palindrome day - ABC News - +GENERAL PHYSICS LABORATORY (GPL) Mathematicians,… https://t.co/Pxp1wg2v0N 27 minutes ago

genphys

General Physics Lab Mathematicians, geeks celebrate rare palindrome day: 02/02/2020 - KPRC Click2Houston - +GENERAL PHYSICS LABORATORY… https://t.co/GUJRuD4Sz7 28 minutes ago

globeandmail

The Globe and Mail Mathematicians, geeks celebrate rare palindrome day https://t.co/W1t3hOjmFn https://t.co/dRGHg1oGdY 46 minutes ago

greeenorg

greeen Mathematicians, Geeks Celebrate Rare Palindrome Day - https://t.co/yf0Byg8DPr 1 hour ago

designerpeter

Peter Andreou Mathematicians, geeks celebrate rare palindrome day https://t.co/5BfyPjF70A via @torontostar 1 hour ago

murrayprof

Joe Hedges RT @adambeam: Mathematicians, geeks celebrate rare palindrome day https://t.co/VY5G0geXVy 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.