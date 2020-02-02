'1917' named best film at UK's BAFTA awards

Lulu Wang’s poignant family drama The Farewell has taken the top prize at the 35th Film Independent Spirit Awards. Wang appeared visibly shocked when presenter Robert De Niro called the name of her..

Every 2020 Oscar Best Picture Nominee Ranked! These movies are the best of the best that 2019 had to offer... but what's the best of the best of the BEST? Join WatchMojo as we rank the nominees for the Academy Award for Best Picture at the 92nd.. Credit: WatchMojo Duration: 23:10Published 2 days ago