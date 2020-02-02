Global  

'1917' named best film at UK's BAFTA awards

Deutsche Welle Sunday, 2 February 2020 ()
Sam Mendes' World War I epic has won the awards for best film and best director from the British Academy of Film and Television Arts. The ceremony, a week ahead of the Oscars, was criticized for its lack of diversity.
Credit: Bang Media - Published < > Embed
News video: Cats star Rebel Wilson teases flop film at BAFTA Awards

Cats star Rebel Wilson teases flop film at BAFTA Awards 00:42

 'Cats' actress Rebel Wilson has joked about the film's lack of success with critics or the box office during a speech at the BAFTA Awards.

