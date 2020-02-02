Willard guides No. 24 Missouri St past Illinois St 87-74

Global  

Seattle Times Sunday, 2 February 2020 ()
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — Alexa Willard scored 16 points to lead five players in double figures and No. 24 Missouri State breezed to an 87-74 victory over Illinois State on Sunday. Willard made 7 of 11 shots from the floor for the Bears (17-3, 7-1 Missouri Valley Conference). Brice Calip totaled 15 points and eight […]
