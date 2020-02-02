Bob Katter hands over party leadership to his son Sunday, 2 February 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Colourful crossbencher Bob Katter will handover the leadership of his namesake party to his son on Monday marking a new era of the family's political dynasty. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Dr Rebecca Oyomopito RT @newscomauHQ: #BREAKING: Maverick federal MP Bob Katter has passed his party’s leadership baton over to son Robbie so he has more time t… 2 minutes ago news.com.au #BREAKING: Maverick federal MP Bob Katter has passed his party’s leadership baton over to son Robbie so he has more… https://t.co/67lp7qzuFX 10 minutes ago Cairns Post Political maverick Bob Katter is handing over the leadership to Katter’s Australian Party to his son and MP Robbie… https://t.co/hF3hIC1fem 1 hour ago Matthew Killoran Succession planning: Bob Katter hands over party reins to son Robbie. Big changes expected for KAP:… https://t.co/mLmURhlIhL 2 hours ago