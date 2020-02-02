Global  

Bob Katter hands over party leadership to his son

The Age Sunday, 2 February 2020 ()
Colourful crossbencher Bob Katter will handover the leadership of his namesake party to his son on Monday marking a new era of the family's political dynasty. 
