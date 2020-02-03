Greens leader Richard Di Natale quits leadership, will leave Senate Monday, 3 February 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

After almost five years leading the federal Greens, Richard Di Natale will quit the role immediately and leave the Senate in coming months. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related news from verified sources Watch: Richard Di Natale resigns Richard Di Nale is speaking live in Canberra about his decision to resign as leader of the Greens party.

SBS 2 hours ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this