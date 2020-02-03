Global  

Greens leader Richard Di Natale quits leadership, will leave Senate

Brisbane Times Monday, 3 February 2020 ()
After almost five years leading the federal Greens, Richard Di Natale will quit the role immediately and leave the Senate in coming months.
Watch: Richard Di Natale resigns

Richard Di Nale is speaking live in Canberra about his decision to resign as leader of the Greens party.
SBS

