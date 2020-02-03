Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Koalas starved, says farmer accused of Portland 'massacre'

Koalas starved, says farmer accused of Portland 'massacre'

The Age Monday, 3 February 2020 ()
Keith Troeth says he will accept the consequences as 40 animals are confirmed dead so far
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

linneke1902

Linneke RT @elyasgarad: It's the activists fault again. The man accused of a "massacre" of dozens of koalas in the state’s south-west Keith Troeth… 9 seconds ago

ecobard

David Leigh Mr Troeth told The Age that a small number of animals may have perished while the land, which was logged in Novembe… https://t.co/bqqrIWpPWv 13 seconds ago

arpy1

Ray Boulton RT @naomirwolf: Farmer says koalas in Aus massacre died because of starvation. Apart from apparent crime, pls take a deep breath, don't be… 2 minutes ago

whiteswine

philip white RT @ipatch169: ⁦@DanielAndrewsMP⁩ This farmer is saying the koalas walked onto his property after the trees were feld. And starved to death… 4 minutes ago

vichygirl

Vichygirl Koala 'massacre' in Portland defended by farmer Keith Troeth https://t.co/CjYGMxCWg6 5 minutes ago

VinePsychic

Vine Psychic Reading RT @PerthWAustralia: It's the activists fault again. The man accused of a "massacre" of dozens of koalas in the state’s south-west Keith T… 5 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.