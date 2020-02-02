Today is 02/02/2020 — the first global palindrome day in 909 years

Sunday, 2 February 2020 ( 7 hours ago )

Today is a very special occasion — the date is a Today is a very special occasion — the date is a palindrome , meaning it is the same when read forwards and backwards. It is February 2, 2020, or 02/02/2020, in both the MM/DD/YYYY format and the DD/MM/YYYY format. At just after 2 a.m., it was 02:02:20 on 02/02/2020. This is the only time such a date will occur this century. The previous palindrome date in all formats came 909 years ago on 11/11/1111. The next will come in 101 years on... 👓 View full article

