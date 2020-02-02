Global  

Today is 02/02/2020 — the first global palindrome day in 909 years

WorldNews Sunday, 2 February 2020 ()
Today is 02/02/2020 — the first global palindrome day in 909 yearsToday is a very special occasion — the date is a palindrome, meaning it is the same when read forwards and backwards. It is February 2, 2020, or 02/02/2020, in both the MM/DD/YYYY format and the DD/MM/YYYY format. At just after 2 a.m., it was 02:02:20 on 02/02/2020. This is the only time such a date will occur this century. The previous palindrome date in all formats came 909 years ago on 11/11/1111. The next will come in 101 years on...
Recent related news from verified sources

Today is the first global palindrome day in 909 years. Another one won't happen for 101 years.

No matter how you write today's date, it's a palindrome. Month, date, year: 02/02/2020 Date, month, year: 02/02/2020 Year, month, date:...
Mashable

Mathematicians, geeks celebrate rare palindrome day

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Mathematicians and geeks everywhere celebrated a rare occurrence Sunday, 02/02/2020, a kind of 8-digit palindrome that hasn’t happened...
Seattle Times

