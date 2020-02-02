Global  

As the world loses faith in democracy, leaders of vision are desperately needed

WorldNews Sunday, 2 February 2020 ()
As the world loses faith in democracy, leaders of vision are desperately needed“Across the globe, democracy is in a state of malaise.” That is the bleak assessment of from the Centre for the Future of Democracy at Cambridge University. Here in the UK, three out of five of us – 60.3% of the voting population – are unhappy with the functioning of our democracy. The last time we saw comparable levels of dissatisfaction with the way we are governed was during the “winter of discontent” in 1978-79. And there is plenty more bad news where that came from – bad news for democracy across the globe. In the US, for the first time ever, the majority lack faith in the democratic system. That decline has been rapid and recent. Before the financial crisis, more than three-quarters of...
