Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Brexit > Brexit: Boris Johnson sets out vision of UK-EU trade deal

Brexit: Boris Johnson sets out vision of UK-EU trade deal

BBC News Monday, 3 February 2020 ()
The PM will say there is "no need" for Britain to follow Brussels-made rules to secure the new pact.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Sovereignty over economy: UK's tough stance on post-Brexit trade [Video]Sovereignty over economy: UK's tough stance on post-Brexit trade

Britain has laid out a tough opening stance for talks with the EU over a post-Brexit trading relationship, despite appeals from business to ensure goods can travel freely across borders. David Doyle..

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 01:51Published

European legislators bid emotional farewell to Britain [Video]European legislators bid emotional farewell to Britain

Emotional scenes break out as UK representatives take part in their last session at the European Parliament.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:29Published


Recent related news from verified sources

EU warns Boris Johnson that trying to use threat of US trade deal in 'bidding war' after Brexit will fail

Michel Barnier also suggests UK will never earn the same 'respect' from US and China outside EU
Independent

PA Headline

Boris Johnson is prepared to accept a trade deal akin to a no-deal arrangement from the European Union.
Express and Star


Tweets about this

diane_boyle

Diane Boyle RT @JonnyHilton5: BBC weeping into their breakfast cereal this morning as Boris peruses non-alignment trade ‘deal’. 😭😭 BBC News - Brexit:… 50 seconds ago

susanvbrewster

Marmite: BBC News - Brexit: Boris Johnson sets out vision of UK-EU trade deal https://t.co/zPwSuAknuk FFS Brexiters, you won, not own it! 3 minutes ago

kuelrama

Coal Kuwalha #Boris Sets out vision? EU trade is that they set standards for imports. To protect EU citizens. We can only suppl… https://t.co/Da28eqlpNF 3 minutes ago

vaporware

🚬 🍷 I Am Not Sorry 🍷 🚬 Brexit: Boris Johnson sets out vision of UK-EU trade deal - BBC News https://t.co/p8FXTIPYKy 3 minutes ago

BradDodd

Bradley Dodd Is this helpful? https://t.co/8bgLngRZJK 5 minutes ago

susanvbrewster

Marmite: BBC News - Brexit: Boris Johnson sets out vision of UK-EU trade deal https://t.co/zPwSuAknuk HOWEVER 'The flow of… https://t.co/dtb6xkWGMf 6 minutes ago

BBCDouglasF

Douglas Fraser✒️🗒🎥🎙📉💷 RT @BBCNews: Brexit: Boris Johnson sets out vision of UK-EU trade deal https://t.co/Kdm0ogssLS 7 minutes ago

JusticeOutcry

JusticeOutcry BBCNews: Brexit: Boris Johnson sets out vision of UK-EU trade deal https://t.co/BQvI7qZdek 8 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.