Chiefs are champs with stunning Super Bowl comeback over 49ers

USATODAY.com Monday, 3 February 2020 ()
Patrick Mahomes throws two touchdown passes in the fourth quarter to lead the Chiefs to a stirring 31-20 comeback victory over the 49ers in Super Bowl LIV.
News video: Chiefs fans pack Power & Light District to show support for the Chiefs

Chiefs fans pack Power & Light District to show support for the Chiefs 02:12

 Chiefs Kingdom comes together for Super Bowl pep rally

Comeback masters Kansas City win Super Bowl [Video]Comeback masters Kansas City win Super Bowl

The Kansas City Chiefs ended their 50 year drought and won the Super Bowl drought after a nail-biting fourth quarter. Ryan Brooks reports.

Kansas City Chiefs defeat the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LIV [Video]Kansas City Chiefs defeat the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LIV

The Kansas City Chiefs won Super Bowl LIV against the San Francisco 49ers, 31 to 20.

Chiefs Defeat 49ers in Stunning Super Bowl Comeback

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was not playing very well until he was, turning the game around in the fourth quarter for a 31-20 victory.
NYTimes.com

Donald Trump Incorrectly Congratulates State of Kansas on Chiefs Win, Team Actually Hails From Missouri

Donald Trump made a big mistake when congratulating the Kansas City Chiefs on their 2020 Super Bowl win! The President took to his Twitter to share his thoughts...
Just Jared


