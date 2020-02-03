Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Kansas City, Missouri > Comeback masters Kansas City end 50-year Super Bowl drought

Comeback masters Kansas City end 50-year Super Bowl drought

Reuters Monday, 3 February 2020 ()
The Kansas City Chiefs ended a half-century Super Bowl drought with a dramatic 31-20 comeback win over the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday to write a breathtaking finish to the National Football League's 100th season.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Reuters - Politics - Published < > Embed
News video: Comeback masters Kansas City win Super Bowl

Comeback masters Kansas City win Super Bowl 01:43

 The Kansas City Chiefs ended their 50 year drought and won the Super Bowl drought after a nail-biting fourth quarter. Ryan Brooks reports.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Kansas City Chiefs defeat the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LIV [Video]Kansas City Chiefs defeat the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LIV

The Kansas City Chiefs won Super Bowl LIV against the San Francisco 49ers, 31 to 20.

Credit: Cover Video     Duration: 01:15Published

NFL honors Kobe Bryant during Super Bowl LIV [Video]NFL honors Kobe Bryant during Super Bowl LIV

The Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers paid tribute to Kobe during the Super Bowl pregame ceremony.

Credit: Cover Video     Duration: 01:18Published


Recent related news from verified sources

'Comeback Kings' Kansas City end 50-year Super Bowl drought

The Kansas City Chiefs ended a half-century Super Bowl drought with a dramatic 31-20 comeback win over the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday in a breathtaking finish...
Reuters

Patrick Mahomes Led the Kansas City Chiefs to a Super Bowl Comeback. He Also Affirmed His Greatness


TIME


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.