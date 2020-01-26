Global  

Mahomes leads Chiefs’ rally past 49ers in Super Bowl, 31-20

Seattle Times Monday, 3 February 2020 ()
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Uncomfortable and under duress for much of the game, Patrick Mahomes suddenly recaptured his mojo — and lifted Andy Reid and the Chiefs to a Super Bowl victory — the team’s first NFL championship in a half-century. All it took was falling behind by double digits in the postseason again. […]
