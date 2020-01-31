Global  

Patrick Mahomes wins Super Bowl MVP after leading Chiefs' wild comeback vs. 49ers

USATODAY.com Monday, 3 February 2020 ()
Patrick Mahomes became the second-youngest quarterback to win a Super Bowl after leading the Chiefs to a comeback win over the 49ers.
News video: Tyrann Mathieu says confidence and leadership of Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes

Tyrann Mathieu says confidence and leadership of Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes "gives us great hope." 01:45

 Tyrann Mathieu says confidence and leadership of quarterback Patrick Mahomes gives them hope they can win Super Bowl

Chiefs fans celebrate team's 1st Super Bowl win in 50 years [Video]Chiefs fans celebrate team's 1st Super Bowl win in 50 years

Chiefs fans across Kansas City celebrated the team's first Super Bowl win in 50 years Sunday night. After a fourth-quarter comeback, fans were jubilant.

Damien Williams touchdown [Video]Damien Williams touchdown

Damien Williams touchdown

Mahomes Sparks Another Comeback, Leads Chiefs To 31-20 Win Over 49ers In Super Bowl LIV

Patrick Mahomes engineered a third straight double-digit comeback to win the Chiefs their first Super Bowl since 1969.
cbs4.com Also reported by •ReutersJust JaredTIMEIndependent

Patrick Mahomes leads fourth quarter Super Bowl LIV comeback to give Chiefs long-awaited title

Patrick Mahomes leads fourth quarter Super Bowl LIV comeback to give Chiefs long-awaited titleKansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes tossed two touchdown passes and Damien Williams ran for another as KC erased yet another playoff deficit to...
FOX Sports

