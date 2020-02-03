Global  

Donald Trump deletes tweet after congratulating Kansas, not Missouri, for Chiefs' Super Bowl win

USATODAY.com Monday, 3 February 2020 ()
President Donald Trump praised the Chiefs for their Super Bowl win but initially congratulated Kansas, not Missouri.
 Chiefs fans across Kansas City celebrated the team's first Super Bowl win in 50 years Sunday night. After a fourth-quarter comeback, fans were jubilant.

Super Bowl 2020: Trump deletes tweet saying Chiefs - based in Missouri - made state of Kansas proud

There is a Kansas City in the state of Kansas, but the Chiefs play in Kansas City, Missouri
Celebs React to Chiefs Winning Super Bowl 2020 - Read Tweets

The Kansas City Chiefs have won the Super Bowl and celebs are speaking out on social media to celebrate the team’s win! This is the first Super Bowl win for...
