Pollution got me I guess: Rishi Kapoor gives health update after getting hospitalised in Delhi

DNA Monday, 3 February 2020 ()
Rishi Kapoor, who has been shooting for 'Sharmaji Namkeen' in Delhi is currently being treated after getting fever.
This is why Rishi Kapoor was admitted to the hospital in New Delhi

Bollywood veteran Rishi Kapoor clarified on Sunday that he is down with an infection and is being given medical attention for the same. Earlier, unconfirmed...
Mid-Day

Rishi Kapoor hospitalised in New Delhi, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt to fly to the capital

Rishi Kapoor is one of the actors of Bollywood who successfully fought Cancer after being away from the Hindi film industry for almost a year-and-a-half for his...
Mid-Day Also reported by •Sify

