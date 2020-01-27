Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Jay-Z > Beyoncé and Jay-Z sit through national anthem at Super Bowl, video shows

Beyoncé and Jay-Z sit through national anthem at Super Bowl, video shows

USATODAY.com Monday, 3 February 2020 ()
Demi Lovato's national anthem didn't bring everyone to their feet. Video shows Beyoncé, Jay-Z and Blue Ivy sitting during "The Star-Spangled Banner."
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Demi Lovato Releases New Single After 2020 Grammys [Video]Demi Lovato Releases New Single After 2020 Grammys

Demi Lovato Releases New Single After 2020 Grammys Lovato performed "Anyone" at the Grammy Awards on Sunday night. The single, written days before her overdose in July 2018, was released following the..

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 01:17Published

AdTech Doyenne, Target’s Kristi Argyilan, to Headline the Beet Retreat in San Juan Feb 5-7 [Video]AdTech Doyenne, Target’s Kristi Argyilan, to Headline the Beet Retreat in San Juan Feb 5-7

Kristi Argyilan, president of Target's Roundel unit, will be among the featured speakers at the annual Beet.TV executive retreat taking place in San Juan on February 5-7. From her days as president of..

Credit: BeetTV - Affiliate     Duration: 06:34Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Demi Lovato Slays with Her National Anthem at Super Bowl 2020 - Watch Video!

Demi Lovato belts out the National Anthem while performing at the 2020 Super Bowl on Sunday (February 2) at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Fla. The 27-year-old...
Just Jared

Demi Lovato sings national anthem at Super Bowl

Ten years ago, she tweeted that one day​ she would sing the national anthem at a Super Bowl. The pop powerhouse made her dream a reality Sunday night.
CBS News


Tweets about this

DeplorableHigh1

DeplorableHighlandGirl RT @WayneDupreeShow: Beyonce & Jay-Z remain seated during National Anthem...That disrespect aside - she has sung the national anthem & perf… 37 seconds ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.