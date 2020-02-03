Global  

'Comeback Kings' Kansas City end 50-year Super Bowl drought

Reuters Monday, 3 February 2020 ()
The Kansas City Chiefs ended a half-century Super Bowl drought with a dramatic 31-20 comeback win over the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday in a breathtaking finish to the National Football League's 100th season.
Credit: 41 Action News
News video: Chiefs fans celebrate team's 1st Super Bowl win in 50 years

Chiefs fans celebrate team's 1st Super Bowl win in 50 years 01:52

 Chiefs fans across Kansas City celebrated the team's first Super Bowl win in 50 years Sunday night. After a fourth-quarter comeback, fans were jubilant.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Chiefs GM Brett Veach: 'It's been quite a ride' [Video]Chiefs GM Brett Veach: 'It's been quite a ride'

Chiefs General Manager Brett Veach reacts to the Chiefs' journey of resilience during the 2019 season, which culminated Sunday with the Super Bowl LIV championship.

Credit: 41 Action News

Chiefs DT Chris Jones says he wasn't coming back to KC without a ring [Video]Chiefs DT Chris Jones says he wasn't coming back to KC without a ring

Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones told head coach Andy Reid he wasn't coming back to Kansas City without a championship ring. Following the team's Super Bowl LIV win, he said the Chiefs are coming..

Credit: 41 Action News


Recent related news from verified sources

Super Bowl 2020 recap: Comeback kings of Kansas City surge in fourth to win Andy Reid's first title

The Chiefs, who trailed in all three playoff games, ripped off several scoring drives in the fourth quarter to win Super Bowl LIV
CBS Sports

Patrick Mahomes Led the Kansas City Chiefs to a Super Bowl Comeback. He Also Affirmed His Greatness


TIME

