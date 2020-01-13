Global  

Tech firms using big data to help fight novel coronavirus

Hindu Monday, 3 February 2020 ()
Telecom giant China Unicom has set up a group-wide team of more than 100 big data technicians and experts to provide data analysis and intelligent applications to the government using algorithm models, Xinhua reported on Sunday.
