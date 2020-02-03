Global  

PM urged to condemn BJP leaders’ threats of violence, rape during Delhi poll campaign

Hindu Monday, 3 February 2020 ()
‘Vote for BJP or you will get raped! Is this your election message to Delhi’s women’, ask women activists, rights groups in an open letter to Narendra Modi
Credit: IANS INDIA
News video: BJP's Javadekar in Delhi Poll Campaign

BJP's Javadekar in Delhi Poll Campaign 01:36

 BJP's Javadekar in Delhi Poll Campaign

Recent related news from verified sources

2 days left, Delhi poll campaign reaches a crescendo as PM Modi, Kejriwal, Rahul, Priyanka trade charges

With just two days left for it to end, the high octane campaign in Delhi Assembly polls reached its crescendo on Tuesday as Prime Minister Narendra Modi,...
IndiaTimes

Hate speeches made by BJP leaders using 'fear of rape as campaign message': Women's groups to PM

More than 170 activists and women's groups on Monday sent an open letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressing "horror" over the alleged hate speeches made...
IndiaTimes


Tweets about this

WaseemRazviAus

Waseem Razvi India News: “Vote for BJP or you will get raped! said a minister during ruling party’s campaign in National Capital… https://t.co/7WUTxOtWSb 3 days ago

khan_nasrat1

Nasrat Khan RT @the_hindu: "Vote for BJP or you will get raped! Is this your election message to Delhi’s women", ask women activists, rights groups in… 4 days ago

drharoon

Roon - മഞ്ചേരി ടു ഡൽഹി Can our Prime M disown his party colleagues and their goli Maro slogans? https://t.co/XtTZCid7sm 4 days ago

tanuj0891

Tanuj PM urged to condemn BJP leaders’ 'threats' during Delhi poll campaign https://t.co/mxTcUiNUxv #DelhiElections 2020 4 days ago

magmamagnet

🇮🇳 Aditi 🇮🇳 @SubuhiKhan01 ma'am, Kindly take a note on this baseless hate mongering and rumours. https://t.co/u7cKBzApyi 4 days ago

magmamagnet

🇮🇳 Aditi 🇮🇳 @impriyankabjp ma'am, Kindly take a note on this baseless fear mongering and rumours. https://t.co/u7cKBzApyi 4 days ago

sararamli

#SaveRTI RT @VidyaKrishnan: @varungrover BJP MP Parvesh Verma: Vote for BJP or get raped. @ECISVEEP https://t.co/EmIy9EQI3c 4 days ago

Tabish97991404

Tabish RT @THNewDelhi: "Vote for BJP or you will get raped! Is this your election message to Delhi’s women", ask women activists, rights groups in… 4 days ago

