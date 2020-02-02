Global  

Horror writer Stephen King quits Facebook over misinformation

Hindu Monday, 3 February 2020 ()
“I’m quitting Facebook. Not comfortable with the flood of false information that’s allowed in its political advertising, nor am I confident in its ability to protect its users’ privacy,” Stephen King tweeted
