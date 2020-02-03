Adam Bandt will run for the Greens leadership following Richard Di Natale's resignation

Adam Bandt is frontrunner to take over as leader of the Greens after Richard Di Natale stepped aside for family reasons.



Recent related news from verified sources Adam Bandt poised to become Greens leader after Di Natale resignation Greens MP Adam Bandt looks set to become the next Greens leader, after Richard Di Natale's surprise resignation on Monday.

The Age 16 minutes ago



Adam Bandt to nominate as next Greens leader Greens MP Adam Bandt is emerging as the likely successor to replace Richard Di Natale as leader.

The Age 5 hours ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this