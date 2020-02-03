Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Adam Bandt will run for the Greens leadership following Richard Di Natale's resignation

Adam Bandt will run for the Greens leadership following Richard Di Natale's resignation

SBS Monday, 3 February 2020 ()
Adam Bandt is frontrunner to take over as leader of the Greens after Richard Di Natale stepped aside for family reasons.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Adam Bandt poised to become Greens leader after Di Natale resignation

Greens MP Adam Bandt looks set to become the next Greens leader, after Richard Di Natale's surprise resignation on Monday.
The Age

Adam Bandt to nominate as next Greens leader

Greens MP Adam Bandt is emerging as the likely successor to replace Richard Di Natale as leader.
The Age

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.