Andrew Constance fears for community's mental health after bushfire disaster

The Age Monday, 3 February 2020 ()
The NSW Transport Minister says he wakes up at 4am thinking about the catastrophic blaze that ravaged his South Coast electorate of Bega on New Year's Eve.
