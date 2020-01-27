Everything you need to know about the Iowa caucuses

Monday, 3 February 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — What are the Iowa caucuses and why do they matter? They’re essentially small local meetings where neighbors and strangers stand up to show their support for a particular candidate, and to persuade others to join them. Iowa’s 41 national delegates are up for grabs, but the real stakes for the […] 👓 View full article

