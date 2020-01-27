Global  

Everything you need to know about the Iowa caucuses

Seattle Times Monday, 3 February 2020 ()
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — What are the Iowa caucuses and why do they matter? They’re essentially small local meetings where neighbors and strangers stand up to show their support for a particular candidate, and to persuade others to join them. Iowa’s 41 national delegates are up for grabs, but the real stakes for the […]
 Democratic presidential candidates, including senators who were stuck in Washington for the impeachment trial, are making last-minute pitches across Iowa this weekend ahead of Monday's caucuses; Natalie Brand reports for CBS2.

