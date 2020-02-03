Global  

Former WorldCom CEO Bernard Ebbers dies aged 78

FT.com Monday, 3 February 2020 ()
Telecommunications executive was jailed for presiding over huge accounting fraud 
Credit: WAPT - Published < > Embed
News video: Former WorldCom CEO Bernie Ebbers dies, according to family attorney

Former WorldCom CEO Bernie Ebbers dies, according to family attorney 00:44

 Former WorldCom CEO Bernie Ebbers dies, according to family attorney

Ex Worldcom CEO Bernard Ebbers Dies at 78, Weeks After Release From Prison


TIME

The former CEO of WorldCom, Bernie Ebbers, dies a month after release from jail


MarketWatch


lindsey_mirabel

Mirabel Lindsey RT @cnnbrk: Bernard Ebbers, the former CEO of WorldCom who went to prison in 2006 for his role in an $11 billion accounting fraud case, has… 59 seconds ago

CC4Future

CCLAM RT @TheDailyEdge: Bernard Ebbers, former CEO of WorldCom, who went to prison in 2006 for his role in an $11B fraud case, has died. Ebbers… 2 minutes ago

TheRealKerryG

Kerry Glover RT @NPR: Bernard Ebbers, the former WorldCom CEO who spent 13 years in federal prison for his involvement in a notorious $11 billion accoun… 6 minutes ago

JimZarroli

Jim Zarroli My story on the death of former Worldcom CEO Bernie Ebbers. https://t.co/VdXpM6wLt2 7 minutes ago

nancyneff2

nancy neff Bernard Ebbers, former WorldCom CEO who went to prison in massive accounting fraud case, is dead https://t.co/SXk0n3pWFN 20 minutes ago

NPR

NPR Bernard Ebbers, the former WorldCom CEO who spent 13 years in federal prison for his involvement in a notorious $11… https://t.co/p1jw60aGkH 23 minutes ago

AnnaSmi16083663

Anna Smith Bernard Ebbers, former WorldCom CEO who went to prison in massive accounting fraud case, is dead https://t.co/dsMjSQyNNp 34 minutes ago

g_ohmzy

WS Ameamu RT @CNNBusiness: Bernard Ebbers, the former CEO of WorldCom, who went to prison in 2006 for his role in an $11 billion accounting fraud cas… 34 minutes ago

